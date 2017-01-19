Armenia is the 66th in “most powerful” passports ranking

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia took the 66th place in the ranking of countries with the most "powerful” passports.

According to Passport Index, the “power” level is estimated by how many countries the passport owner can visit without getting a visa.



In general, the ranking includes passports of 96 countries.



Armenia shared the 66th place with Zimbabwe, Kyrgyzstan and China.



Georgia occupies the 57th position, while Azerbaijan is on the 63rd.



The leader is Germany, whose citizens don’t need visa to visit 157 countries.



The second place is held by Sweden and Singapore. Their citizens have free pass to 156 countries.



Citizens of Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Great Britain and USA can enter 155 countries without a visa.



The ranking ends with Pakistan and Afghanistan.



