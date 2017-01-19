Ombudsman’s report shows Azerbaijan targeted civilians in Chinari attack

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted civilian population during the diversion attack on Chinari village of Tavush marz, Armenia, which took place on 29 December 2016.



Today Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan presented a report, compliant with international factographic standards, which was prepared based on results of the efforts that the Ombudsman’s fact-finding group performed after the attack on Chinari.



According to Arman Tatoyan, the attack on and murder of three Armenian servicemen was carried out in circumstances that didn’t allow the Armenian side to cause any damage to the rival.



Touching on the events that followed the murder of Armenian servicemen, Arman Tatoyan noted that Azerbaijan began shelling Chinari village at 8 a.m. on December 29 and continued until noon.



“All that time the villagers had to hide in shelters. No military units or other military targets are deployed on the territory of the village, thus the rival’s aim to target and harm civilian population becomes evident,” Armenian Ombudsman stressed.



The fact-finding group also worked during the holidays and stated that a number of buildings, the school and kindergarten in Chinari were targeted and shelled by Azerbaijan on January the 3rd and the 8th as well.



On January 13 Azerbaijan started shooting in the direction of Baghanis-Voskepar road, threatening safe movement of civilians.



The Ombudsman informed that Strasburg will host high-lever meetings soon, where he will read his report and present the group’s conclusions.



