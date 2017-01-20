MP candidates may take Armenian language test

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Citizens, nominated for members of Armenian National Assembly, will have to pass Armenian language test to prove their knowledge of Armenian, in case the final graduation document is absent.

Armenian Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan signed the respective decree today.



According to the rules, candidates will receive a certificate on passing the test. Citizens should apply to Armenian Ministry of Education and Science to receive the certificate.



Ministry of Education and Science noted that the decree was based on Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia.