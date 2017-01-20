Aurora Humanitarian Initiative launches creative contest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announces a creative contest for children aged 7-14.

The participants have to present their artwork in form of drawing, sculpture, woodwork, ceramic art, batik art or digital art.



The artwork should illustrate the ideas of humanism, courage, selflessness, kindness and belief in a brighter future.



The submitted artwork must have been created no earlier than 1 January 2016.



The deadline to submit the entries is March 31, 2017.



The participants should take a photo of their work and send it to art@auroraprize.com.The email should also contain the following information about the participant: first name, last name, age, the name of the school and/or art educational center.



The results of the contest will be announced in April 2017. The authors of the best three entries will be awarded by Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.



An art exhibition will be organized in Yerevan between April 24 and May 28 where the best artworks submitted to the contest will be showcased. At the same time a number of master classes will be organized.



Should any questions arise, partisipants can contact art@auroraprize.com or call (+374) 98808917.