Members of Aurora Short Film Competition Jury are known

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has revealed the jury of the Aurora Short Film Competition.

The competition was launched on December 20, 2016. The panel of professionals will select the best short films featuring humanism, courage and selflessness.



The jury members are chaired by director Edgar Baghdasaryan.



“Every generation has an illusion that they live in a special time. We are not an exception. And we can merely convey culture to the next generations after us and nothing else. The base of culture is humanism and love in its comprehensive sense. This is why we are part of this very special competition,” said Edgar Baghdasaryan.



The members of the jury are directors Diana Kardumyan and Aren Malakyan, composer and member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council Marine Ales, and Aurora Humanitarian Initiative CEO Arman Jilavian.



Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will award USD 4000 to the director of the best film. Second and third places will receive USD 2000 and USD 1500 award respectively.



The deadline for submissions is March 20, 2017.



You can find more details about the competition here.