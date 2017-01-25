Bridging Stories photo exhibition opens

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Bridging Stories joint project of Armenian and Turkish photographers has opened exhibition at Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art in Yerevan.

Last week Mediamax told about National Geographic photoreporter John Stanmeyer’s project, which aims to bridge hope and peace between the two nations.



The exhibition features works of 24 Armenian and Turkish photojournalists, who collaborated for five months, capturing similarities in surroundings in their respective countries.



The project was sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia and led by Anush Babajanyan (4Plus) and Serra Akcan (Nar Photos) under the tutelage of John Stanmeyer.



U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said at the opening ceremony:



“What makes this exhibition so important is that it shows how many similarities Armenians and Turks share. This common perception and understanding can lead to reconciliation, which is something we all want to see.”



John Stanmeyer noted while speaking about the process of the project that “it is possible now to build bridges”.



Serra Akcan observed that participants of the project tried to fill the gap between the two countries.



“Yes, we must face our past. We must live our past anew and look forward to our future,” she said.



Anush Babajanyan noted that “the connection formed between the participants is very significant and will be continuous”.



The exhibitions features 72 best photos of the project and will be open until February 7.