Corruption perception index in Armenia is worrying, expert says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Transparency International published today Corruption Perceptions Index 2016, their 22nd issue, where Armenia received 33 points and took the 113th place among 176 countries.



For comparison, last year Armenia had 35 points and took the 65th place among 168 countries. In 2014 Armenia received 37 points, and in 2013 - 36 points.



“Taking into account the rate of statistical error in the number calculated for Armenia’s corruption perception (4.01), we can state that as compared to 2015, perception of corruption in the public sector in Armenia remained relatively unchaged in 2016,” Executive Director of Transparency International Anticorruption Center Varuzhan Hoktanyan told the press.



On the other hand, he stressed that in the last three years corruption perception index in Armenia is worrying, as there is no tendency for the index to improve.



In the Transparency International index countries are arranged on the scale from 0 to 100 points, where 0 reflects the highest perception of corruption and 100 stands for the lowest.



Top three places belong to Denmark (90 points), New Zealand (90) and Finland (89). The highest corruption perception is in Somalia (10 points), South Sudan (11) and North Korea (12).



Among the countries in our region Georgia holds the most favorable place – the 44th, with 57 points.



Turkey is the 75th with 41 points, Azerbaijan is the 123rd (30 points), and Iran is the 131st (29 points).



This year Belarus received 40 points as compared to 32 of last year. Russia and Kazakhstan have 29 points each.