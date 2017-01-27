Armenian Minister and EU Ambassador discuss teacher’s racist comment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski discussed today an Armenian teacher’s comment on Facebook.

“The EU Ambassador shared his concern over the comment on Facebook social network, made by person registered as a teacher. The Minister noted that the comment to a family picture of an Armenian woman and a black man, which made a stir across the internet, worried him as well. The Minister addressed Yerevan Mayor regarding that issue and suggested forming a working group to investigate that teacher’s professional activity and bring disciplinary action against him if necessary,” informed the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science.



“That story caused me deep concern not only because the author of the comment is a teacher. Armenia is a democratic country, where racism, xenophobia and discrimination are against the Constitution. Armenians are a tolerant nation, which conditions Armenian Diaspora’s decent life in various corners of the world. We must respect others if we expect them to respect us,” Levon Mkrtchyan said.