EU Ambassador views 2017 as the year of fight against corruption

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said today that he wants to make 2017 the year of the fight against corruption.

“We believe that this year will give the opportunity to make a decisive step in the fight against corruption,” the official said, while speaking at the press conference dedicated to the launch of Stop Corruption information campaign.



He welcomed Armenian new government and civil society’s efforts that lead to several constitutional initiatives.



“The campaign aims to spread the word about the fight against corruption in various groups of Armenian society. Success of this campaign largely depends on the response from ordinary people,” Piotr Switalski said.



Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Suren Krmoyan said that it’s important to “use human potential and a number of innovative tools” to make the fight against corruption efficient.



“Digital tools allow forming transparency, efficiency, and a participation governance system. That is what we want to achieve,” he noted.



In his turn, President of Armenian Young Lawyers Association Karen Zadoyan observed that the fight against corruption delivered quite significant results in the last six months, which is mostly conditioned by the effect of the April war.



Karen Zadoyan informed that soon a digital platform is to be developed, where citizens can report corruption cases anonymously.