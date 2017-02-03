U.S. Ambassador: April War highlighted the corrosive effect of corruption

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said that much remained to be done to fight corruption in Armenia.

“I am pleased and encouraged by the fact that Prime Minister Karapetyan has made the fight against corruption a priority in his public remarks, and I have been heartened to see more Armenians speaking openly about how corruption affects them,” the diplomat said on February 1, making remarks to American Chamber of Commerce of Armenia.



U.S. Ambassador observed that “public discourse during and after the Four-Day War in April highlighted the corrosive effect corruption can have on national security, and brought the issue into the public spotlight”.



Richard Mills said that he only way to achieve meaningful progress in the fight against corruption is for the government to demonstrate political will.



“The government must strengthen and empower public institutions at all levels and send a clear message from on high that corruption will not be tolerated and that no one is above the law,” U.S. Ambassador said.



He suggested the government to strengthen the independent role and responsibilities of the Ethics Commission on High Ranking Officials. He also suggested Armenia to consider establishing a fully independent anti-corruption body with full investigative and prosecutorial authority.