Armenian government to deepen ties with Diaspora

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed Minister of Diaspora today to develop a joint project with all members of the executive body on deepening cooperation with renowned specialists and leaders from Diaspora and their organizations.

Minister of Education and Science was instructed to develop a joint project with Minister of Diaspora in two-month period on solving issues of Armenian educational institutions abroad, improving levels of teaching Armenian language among youth, elaborating new educational program and electronic textbooks, as well as training teachers.



Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investment was instructed to introduce in one-week period current investment programs through Ministry of Diaspora to entrepreneurs from Diaspora.



Ministers of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs were instructed to elaborate in two-month period a joint program with Ministry of Diaspora on preserving Armenian identity in Diaspora, promoting Armenian values, and making Armenia more recognizable.