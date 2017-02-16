492 views

Armenian Government to optimize office space of state agencies


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the session of Armenian Government today, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan requested to review the relevance of utilization of the buildings currently occupied by state agencies.

Prime Minister instructed heads of all executive agencies to cooperate with the Department of State Property Management and study effiency of use of the occupied offices.

In one month they will prepare joint suggestions on optimization and more purposeful utilization of the work space.

