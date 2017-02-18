President Sargsyan: We don’t promise to make Armenia heaven in a year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia "is standing on the verge of serious transformation”.

“We are implementing the transition to the parliamentary system of governance, and we must do it without causing shocks. We also ought to ensure stability and the reign of law throughout the process,” said the President, while delivering a speech at the convention of the Volunteer Homeland Defenders Union.



“The Republican Party of Armenia will bring a strong team to the upcoming elections, presenting political figures who are ready to make Armenia’s voice heard at the tribunes in Moscow, Brussels, Washington, the world media and all and any platforms, if they are elected.



They will be ready to realize the Constitution with their daily efforts, and they will push their beliefs forward only through the power of thought, rhetorics and will in any dispute. They won’t lie, saying they will make Armenia a heaven in one year. They won’t say they will make electricity and gas free if you vote for them, and they won’t say they will conscript no young man. They will only state what they’ll be able to accomplish. They will say that they’ll advance our country every day. We bring well-known people to these elections, but a new team and the voice of that team will be loud and clear,” Armenian President said.