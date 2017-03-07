Armenian bordering communities to increase disaster resistance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received today Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that the sides discussed issues relating increase of emergency readiness and disaster resistance for civil and community structures in Armenian bordering communities.



Davit Tonoyan introduced Andrzej Kasprzyk to the events, implemented in bordering communities within the frames of international humanitarian programs in the direction of disaster risk reduction, emergency response preparedness among residents, and outlined the ways of cooperation between Minister of Emergency Situations and OSCE in the mentioned spheres.



Andrzej Kasprzyk also visited National Center for Crisis Management of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.