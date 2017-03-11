Armenian government to discuss Tatev Gateway program

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held meeting on March 10 at the territory of Tatever ropeway.

Press service of the Armenian government reports that representatives from Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation introduced Prime Minister Karapetyan to draft Tatev Gateway Investment Program.



The program covers construction of Tatev Gateway complex in the territory of Halidzor Cableway Station, which will involve information, entertainment and attendance infrastructures and services.



According to the main layout, visitor center, catering facilities for introducing Armenian national cuisine and customs, as well as old Armenian traditional games and entertainment center will be implemented at the first stage of the program.



The program will provide USD 95 mn of investments in 6 strategic directions, which will create 1500 working places, while the number of tourists in the region will quadruple, reaching 400 000 annually.



It was remarked at the consultation that the program is possible to implement through private-public partnership. It was also noted that infrastructure issues need to be solved in the territory adjacent to Halidzor Station of Tatever ropeway. Additional funds will be attracted from international financial organizations.



Karen Karapetyan welcomed the draft program, suggesting to finalize it and soonest introduce for discussion at the government.



Prime Minister Karapetyan also visited Tegh Secondary School No.1, where Armath engineering laboratory operates, initiated by Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE).