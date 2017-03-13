James Appathurai congratulates NATO Information Centre in Armenia on 10th anniversary

Yerevan/Mediamax/. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy James Appathurai addressed a message to Information Centre on NATO in Armenia on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

“Since its creation, the Center has been a key partner of NATO and has highly contributed to providing a better understanding of NATO - Armenia relations. It has been instrumental in informing key opinion formers, experts and media on all aspects of our cooperation. The Center always provided a perfect setting for NATO to reach out to Armenian colleagues and establish a dialogue with them. Over the years, through the Center, we have built bridges with the Armenian civil society. Congratulation to the team of the NATO Information Centre on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. I look forward to our continued cooperation,” James Appathurai stated.



The opening ceremony for NATO Information Centre in Armenia took place on 12 March 2007 and was attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan and NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Jean Fournet.



Creation of NATO Information Centre in Armenia is a part of the Individual Partnership Plan that Armenia and NATO signed in 2006.