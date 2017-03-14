CoE: Number of inmates continues to grow in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the Annual Penal Statistics of the Council of Europe, the number of inmates continues to grow in Armenia.

The report published today states that Armenia is among the countries where the incarceration rate has grown the most during these ten years.



There were a total of 3,888 inmates in Armenia in 2015, which amounts to 129.7 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants, which is slightly higher than the CoE median (weighted average) of 115.7 persons.



CoE noted that the index in Armenia increased by 48% since 2005.



“Armenia is thus one of the countries where the incarceration rate has grown the most during these ten years, together with Turkey (191%), Albania (90%), San Marino (79%), and “the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia” (61%),” the report reads.



The total number of inmates in Armenia has increased by 38%.



The report also indicates that total budget spent by the Prison Administration in Armenia in 2013 was EUR 14,664,610. Thus, average daily expense per inmate was EUR 10.3, which is 5 times lower than the CoE median of EUR 52.36.



CoE also observed that Armenia has the highest mortality rate in prisons.