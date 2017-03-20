Armenian President congratulates Iranian Nowruz

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Nowruz.
Armenian President wished Iran a new year of further development and achievements.
Serzh Sargsyan noted that Armenian-Iranian friendly relations have consistently progressed in a number of sectors during the last quarter century: from high-level political dialogue to close trade and economic collaboration, from contacts between the two nations to scientific, education and cultural cooperation.
Armenian President expressed a conviction that based on the above mentioned, Armenian-Iranian strong inter-state relations will further expand in favor of the peaceful and prosperous future of the both countries.--
