768 views

Sam Simonian presents inter-university center project


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today founder of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Sam Simonian introduced the project of a Higher Education Inter-University Center to Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

“Karen Karapetyan attached importance to reforms in higher education system and welcomed Sam Simonian’s initiative. Prime Minister stressed that the government is ready to support realization of the project, adding that it will facilitate not only the increase of education quality, but also the change of environment. Sam Simonian thanked Prime Minister for the readiness to provide assistance and noted that the European Union will also support implementation of the project,” informed Armenian Government press service.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | March 21, 2017 17:53
Sam Simonian presents inter-university center project

Education | March 21, 2017 17:00
UNESCO to support Armenian education projects

Foreign Policy | March 21, 2017 16:56
Armenia and EU initial the new agreement
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017