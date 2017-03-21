Sam Simonian presents inter-university center project

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today founder of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Sam Simonian introduced the project of a Higher Education Inter-University Center to Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

“Karen Karapetyan attached importance to reforms in higher education system and welcomed Sam Simonian’s initiative. Prime Minister stressed that the government is ready to support realization of the project, adding that it will facilitate not only the increase of education quality, but also the change of environment. Sam Simonian thanked Prime Minister for the readiness to provide assistance and noted that the European Union will also support implementation of the project,” informed Armenian Government press service.