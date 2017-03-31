Mediamax relaunches Banks.am

Today Mediamax internet holding has relaunched Banks.am.



We worked on the changes to the website to make it as convenient as possible for visitors by expanding the news platform, improving visuals, and installing additional guiding elements.



We also completely renewed the integral part of Banks.am – Job.banks.am project, where we applied solutions to make the connection between the two websites more efficient.



As a result of those changes, we created more favorable conditions for our partners as well. From now on, the advertisement banners on Banks.am and in field sections (in the upper horizontal menu) are also present on Job.banks.am.



As we took into account the rise in dynamics of our websites’ mobile users, we changed the renewed projects to allow more convenient access for that audience as well.



We thank Vahan Balasanyan and Vahan Hovhannisyan for the new design.



Banks.am was launched in July of 2006 to provide extensive coverage of financial and banking sectors. Throughout the following years, the project itself expanded its direction, making it from “Financial Armenia” to “Business Armenia”.