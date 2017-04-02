13.32 % of Armenian citizens vote by 11:00

Yerevan/Mediamax/. 344,714 persons or 13.32 % of Armenia’s eligible voters have cast their votes in the 2017 parliamentary elections as of 11:00, April 2.
Deputy Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Laura Galstyan revealed the electronically received information.
Photo: Photolure/Mediamax
Armenia has 2,587,706 eligible voters.
122,166 persons or 14.44% of the 845, 804 eligible voters in Yerevan have cast their votes.
As of 11:00 on May 6, 2012, the parliamentary elections voting registered 15.8% of the total number of eligible voters, while in 2007 the index was 10.6%.
