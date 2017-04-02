33,46 % of Armenian voters vote by 14:00

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 865 884 persons or 33,46 % of Armenia’s eligible voters have cast their votes in the 2017 parliamentary elections as of 14:00, April 2.
Member of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Seyran Shahsuvaryan revealed the electronically received information.
Photo: CEC/Mediamax
Armenia has 2 587 706 eligible voters.
283 453 persons or 33,51 % of the 845 804 eligible voters in Yerevan have cast their votes.
As of 14:00 on May 6, 2012, the parliamentary elections voting registered 35,54% of the total number of eligible voters, while in 2007 the index was 29,7%.
