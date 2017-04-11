1186 views

EU to allocate EUR 1.5m to reinforcing civil society in Armenia


Piotr Switalski
Piotr Switalski

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Mission to Armenia Piotr Switalski announced today the EUR 1.5 million Grant Scheme, which is aimed at reinforcing civil society in Armenia and will be realized with the EU support.

“We believe that the engagement of citizens is key in achieving social and behavioural changes related to our shared values,” Piotr Switalski said.

According to the Ambassador, the EU will also support information campaigns run by Civil Society Organisation that aim at increasing public accountability.

The new grant scheme pursues to increase monitoring capacity of civil society, realize behavioural changes through public awareness campaigns, and reinforce civil society through financial diversification and sustainability (fundraising, crowdfunding campaign and promotion of social enterprises).

