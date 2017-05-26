Ruben Vardanyan supports “a more radical approach”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. IDeA Foundation co-founder Ruben Vardanyan said he always worked in the private sector and cannot imagine himself in any official office.

He made that statement on May 25, during an interview broadcasted by Kentron TV.



“I have a principle: people should do what they’re good at,” Ruben Vardanyan said.



He noted that although he doesn’t engage in political processes, he believes the elite should discuss what kind of Armenia they want to see 20 years from now. “I argue about these issues with the President, current and former Prime Ministers of Armenia,” Ruben Vardanyan said.



“First time I met with Serzh Sargsyan in 2008. I said we were in for changes and a long, difficult way to reforms, and on that way I’d do everything I could for Armenia and Armenian world to develop, become respected and successful. I said I’d do it not for the current government, but for the Armenian nation. I worked with [former Prime Ministers] Tigran Sargsyan and Hovik Abharamyan by the same principle, and now I work with Karen Karapetyan. I know him well, we have a very warm relationship.”



Commenting on Karen Karapetyan’s work as Armenia’s Prime Minister, Ruben Vardanyan said:



“Karen Karapetyan’s task is rather hard, because he must bring changes without a revolution. I am more of a revolutionary kind of man, I believe that the model must change drastically. I support a more radical approach, which both the President and the Prime Minister know. Of course, it’s easier for me to say that, because I don’t hold an official position.”



Mediamax finds it worth reminding that we made an interview with Ruben Vardanyan in October of 2016, when he said in particular:



“In theory, this model can continue existing with new, artificial financial flows inwards. In any case it should be clear that within this model we are unable to strengthen our defense and tackle new challenges, realize long-term projects aimed at the creation of a healthy and happy society, and be globally competitive.”