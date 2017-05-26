Head of Bavra Customs Point detained

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Head of Bavra Customs Point of Armenian State Revenue Committee was detained on May 25.
Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia informed about that today.
They noted that detention was implemented in the framework of a criminal case of bribery.
Numerous urgent investigations are being carried out for the criminal case. The preliminary investigation is underway.
