Ruben Vardanyan dreams to hold 2020 Aurora Prize in Aleppo

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-founder of Aurora Himanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan said he dreams to hold the 2020 Aurora Prize in Aleppo.

“The Syrian desert of Deir ez-Zor became a grave for many Armenians during the Genocide, so I’d like to hold Aurora Prize in Aleppo. It’s my dream, but circumstances might prevent it from coming true,” said the Initiative co-founder.



Ruben Vardanyan noted that the primary task for the next few years is to consistently share the Initiative’s main messages, build trust, and turn Aurora into a global movement.



He believes that Aurora Humanitarian Index shows how they can change the situation and engage more young people in such initiatives.



“Humanitarian crisis, indifference, lack of sympathy and loss of trust towards institutions are all symptoms of a disease that we need to prevent from developing. We don’t try to put the blame on anyone. We try to understand what we need to do to fix the situation,” Ruben Vardanyan said.