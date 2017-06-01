Charles Aznavour’s son baptized in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. World-renowned chansonnier and National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour, currently in Armenia in the framework of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, visited Tatev monastery complex on May 31.

Maestro was accompanied by his son Nicolas Aznavour, friends and partners.



Charles Aznavour’s first stop was Halidzor station of the Wings of Tatev ropeway, where the singer was greeted by CEO of IDeA (Initiatives for Development of Armenia) Foundation Edgar Manukyan, Director of the ropeway Vahe Baghdasaryan, and the foundation staff.



In the Church of St. Paul and Peter, Nicolas Aznavour was baptized by Father Mikayel Gevorgyan. Tatev monastery choir sang at the ceremony.



“I’m very proud that my son Nicolas decided to be christened in Armenia. My parents would be so happy to know that both my sons, Misha and Nicolas, are baptized in Armenia, remaining loyal to their roots,” Charles Aznavour said.



“I was born in France, taught in Switzerland and Canada, but the more I think about it, the more connected I feel to my Armenian roots. I talked with my father and aunt, listened to their stories, and I returned to my family’s roots. I’m learning Armenian. I felt I wanted to be christened in no other place by Armenia,” Nicolas Aznavour said. He described the baptism in Tatev as an unforgettable moment.



Charles Aznavour was inseparable from his camera throughout the trip, hunting beautiful shots.