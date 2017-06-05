Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in May

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of Armenian online media coverage of members of Armenian government in May, 2017.



The May review of 124 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan: 1298 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian: 1128 mentions;



3. Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan: 735 mentions.

Photo: MaxMonitor

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan: 247 mentions;



2. Minister of Labor and Social Affair Artem Asatryan: 223 mentions;



3. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 167 mentions.



It is worth mentioning that Arpine Hovhannisyan held the position of the Armenian Minister of Justice until May 11 of 2017; she had 354 online media mentions for that period.



Davit Harutyunyan was appointed to the same position on May 26; he had 242 mentions from May 26 to May 31.



The presented data relates exclusively to the amount of mentions, not undertones.



