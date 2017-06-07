Tomas Venclova: Your first translation is like your first woman

80-year-old Lithuanian poet and translator Tomas Venclova is in Armenia 50 years on after his first visit to the country. Venclova translated Brodsky, Pasternak, Akhmatova, Baudelaire, Elliot, Prévert and many others into Lithuanian. His poems were translated as well - into English, Hungarian, German, Polish, Russian…



Tomas Venclova read out his poems for the first 40 minutes of the meeting, choosing the first and the last one to be in Lithuanian so that the audience could feel the sound of his native language, and read the rest in Russian. “I went to the wonderful Parajanov Museum today, and the director explained Parajanov’s collages. I’ll do something similar, although my poems are nothing like Parajanov’s collages,” the poet said, interrupting his reading for short comments.



The meeting was jointly organized by the Lithuanian Embassy in Armenia, Mirzoyan Library and Mediamax media company. The latter’s Director Ara Tadevosyan anchored the meeting.



America, the shelter of a dissident writer



I acquired anti-Soviet views after being influenced by the Hungarian Revolution. It was in contrast to my father, a Soviet poet. However, we managed to keep the loving relationship of father and son, which made me very happy. Everyone in Lithuania understood I was a different man, who wrote and thought differently. That was the reason I emigrated. I’ve lived in America for 40 years now. I worked for 30 years at a university. I was told I would miss it terribly when I retire. Unfortunately, I don’t miss it, although I worked with pleasure and the students liked me.



Your first translation is like your first woman



I started translating with Akhmatova’s works. It was my first experience of that kind, and I love her poems.



Difference between translation schools

The poet published in a “cultural city”

The story of "Lithuanian Nocturne"

Migration doesn’t kill a poet

People will read and write poetry for as long as humankind exists