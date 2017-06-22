Yerevan-Damascus direct flight launched

Yerevan, /Mediamax/. Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Arshak Poladyan met with Speaker of the People's Council of Syria Hadiya Khalaf Abbas.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, Hadiya Abbas attached special importance to high-level diplomatic relations between the two states, established four centuries ago.



Arshak Poladyan remarked that centuries-old Armenian-Syrian relations could certainly be defined as friendly. The Ambassador said that Armenian people were always grateful and would never forget the kindness that Syrians showed towards Armenian refugees during the Armenian Genocides and further hardships.



Arshak Poladyan also emphasized the support from Syrians in the aftermath of the earthquake of 1988 in Spitak, as well during economic and energy crisis in 1990’s. He noted that now Armenia was trying to stretch out a helping hand towards Syrian people.



The Armenian Ambassador informed that Syrian Cham Wings Airlines launched Yerevan-Damascus regular direct flight.