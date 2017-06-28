716 views

“The United States and Armenia at Twenty-Five”


Photo: Armenian Embassy to the U.S.

Photo: Armenian Embassy to the U.S.

Photo: Armenian Embassy to the U.S.


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted the "The United States and Armenia at Twenty-Five”panel discussion featuring past and present US and Armenian ambassadors.

The discussion held on June 27 was organized in partnership with the Embassy of Armenia and was moderated by Paul Stronski, Carnegie’s senior fellow, the Russia and Eurasia Program.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink offered opening remarks, underscoring the transition from aid-based to trade-based relations and noting the recent surge of US investments to Armenia.

The first Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Rouben Shougarian, former U.S. Ambassadors to Armenia Peter Tomsen, John Ordway and John Evans spoke about US-Armenian bilateral agenda, highlighting some of the key areas of cooperation and touching upon the U.S. role in strengthening democratic and economic institutions in Armenia.

Armenian Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian stressed that the U.S. has been a reliable partner for Armenia since day 1, and there is a huge potential for a deeper engagement in areas like security cooperation, peacekeeping, trade and IT sector.

