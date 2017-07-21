Hrachya Harutyunyan transferred to Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian citizen sentenced in Russia, was brought to Armenia on July 20 in accordance with the 1983 European Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons to serve the rest of his sentence.

Armenian Ministry of Justice noted that now the competent Armenian court should accept the sentence given by the foreign state, adapting the penal action to Armenian Criminal Code and leaving the punishment unchanged.



“In accordance with the domestic legislation of Armenia, the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice will decide the type of penitentiary and the correctional facility after the decision of the competent Russian court is accepted and set for execution,” the Ministry stated.



Mediamax finds it worth reminding that a gravel-carrying truck, driven by Armenian citizen Hrachya Harutyunyan, ran into a bus in Podolsk, near Moscow, on 13 July 2013. 18 people died in the accident.



Hrachya Harutyunyan was found guilty by the Articles 264 (Violation of Traffic Rules and Rules for Operation of Transport Vehicles) and 327 (Forgery of Falsified Documents) of the Russian Criminal Code and sentenced to 6 years and 9 months of imprisonment.