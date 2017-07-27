1034 views

Armenia’s Investigative Committee expedites 33 corruption cases


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Investigative Committee of Armenia investigated 332 criminal cases on corruption crimes in the first half of 2017.

The Committee provided information on the cases investigated in the mentioned period, mentioning that:

62 of them were on abuse of authority,

54 regarded abuse, excess or non-use of power,

49 were on abuse of power by employees of trade companies or other organizations,

47 on embezzlement or peculation committed through abuse of authority,

40 on forgery,

15 on giving bribes,

12 on taking bribes,

8 on excess of authority,

And finally, 7 were on public servants taking illegal gratification.

In the mentioned period, 33 corruption cases with 67 defendants were given criminal indictment and expedited. Out of those, 15 cases with 44 defendants were investigated by the General Military Department of Investigation of the Investigative Committee.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | July 27, 2017 14:27
Armenia’s Investigative Committee expedites 33 corruption cases

Society | July 27, 2017 12:47
U.S. to continue helping Armenia retrain rescuers

Society | July 27, 2017 11:48
Armenia registers “drastic increase” of tourists
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017