Armenia’s Investigative Committee expedites 33 corruption cases

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Investigative Committee of Armenia investigated 332 criminal cases on corruption crimes in the first half of 2017.

The Committee provided information on the cases investigated in the mentioned period, mentioning that:



62 of them were on abuse of authority,



54 regarded abuse, excess or non-use of power,



49 were on abuse of power by employees of trade companies or other organizations,



47 on embezzlement or peculation committed through abuse of authority,



40 on forgery,



15 on giving bribes,



12 on taking bribes,



8 on excess of authority,



And finally, 7 were on public servants taking illegal gratification.



In the mentioned period, 33 corruption cases with 67 defendants were given criminal indictment and expedited. Out of those, 15 cases with 44 defendants were investigated by the General Military Department of Investigation of the Investigative Committee.