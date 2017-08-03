PM urges Armenians to “smoke less”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government approved the 2017-2020 Anti-smoking Strategy and Events program at the session today.

The program is aimed at reducing tobacco consumption in Armenia, maintaining public health, and lowering the index of non-contagious diseases.



“Smoke less,” Karen Karapetyan urged.



Commenting on the government’s decision, Prime Minister stated that the strategy included:



- Extending the list of no-smoking places, as well as a total ban of tobacco advertisement;



- Advancing capacities of healthcare organizations and experts to ensure efficient anti-smoking campaign;



- Raising population’s awareness of the danger of smoking and passive smoking-related diseases;



- Engaging (directly and indirectly) public, state, and local self-government bodies, NGOs, the private sector, and other interested parties in implementation and assessment of the anti-smoking strategy.



The Government anticipates achieving the following results between 2017 and 2020:



- Reduction of smoking prevalence (by 1.5-2% annually);



- Relative reduction of current index of smoking prevalence among males aged 15 and older by up to 10%;



- Reduction of impact of passive smoking, which will help reduce by 5% the rate of untimely death by cardio-vascular conditions, malignant tumors, and diabetes.