230 views

PM urges Armenians to “smoke less”



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government approved the 2017-2020 Anti-smoking Strategy and Events program at the session today.

The program is aimed at reducing tobacco consumption in Armenia, maintaining public health, and lowering the index of non-contagious diseases.

“Smoke less,” Karen Karapetyan urged.

Commenting on the government’s decision, Prime Minister stated that the strategy included:

- Extending the list of no-smoking places, as well as a total ban of tobacco advertisement;

- Advancing capacities of healthcare organizations and experts to ensure efficient anti-smoking campaign;

- Raising population’s awareness of the danger of smoking and passive smoking-related diseases;

- Engaging (directly and indirectly) public, state, and local self-government bodies, NGOs, the private sector, and other interested parties in implementation and assessment of the anti-smoking strategy.

The Government anticipates achieving the following results between 2017 and 2020:

- Reduction of smoking prevalence (by 1.5-2% annually);

- Relative reduction of current index of smoking prevalence among males aged 15 and older by up to 10%;

- Reduction of impact of passive smoking, which will help reduce by 5% the rate of untimely death by cardio-vascular conditions, malignant tumors, and diabetes.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | August 3, 2017 12:44
Government creates Digital Armenia Foundation

Society | August 3, 2017 12:39
PM urges Armenians to “smoke less”

Society | August 3, 2017 12:17
Armenia to assess marz governors’ efficiency
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017