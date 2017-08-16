Armenia puts out large area of Khosrov wildfire

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia managed to isolate and extinguish the wildfire area of 13.5km out of the affected 16km in Khosrov Forest State Reserve. The wildfire started on August 12.
The Ministry informed they are currently suppressing wildfire on the remaining 2.5km.
“Despite difficult weather conditions, the Il-76 firefighting helicopter, provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, continues making flights,” the Ministry stated.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.