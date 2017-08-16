Armenia puts out large area of Khosrov wildfire

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia managed to isolate and extinguish the wildfire area of 13.5km out of the affected 16km in Khosrov Forest State Reserve. The wildfire started on August 12.

The Ministry informed they are currently suppressing wildfire on the remaining 2.5km.



“Despite difficult weather conditions, the Il-76 firefighting helicopter, provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, continues making flights,” the Ministry stated.