Matenadaran kicks off conference on Armenian printing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts has kicked off the "Pearl of Printing” international conference dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the first Bible in Armenian, printed by Voskan Yerevantsi.

The two-day conference is organized in the framework of UNESCO Participation Programme.



The 350th anniversary of the first Bible printed in Armenian is on UNESCO’s yearly calendar of important people and events. The conference will conclude the series of events dedicated to Armenian printing, which started in 2012.



Voskan Yerevantsi’s Bible was an example for other Armenian Bible printers until the early 19th century. Other notable samples are the Bibles printed in Constantinople (1705), Venice (1733, St. Petersburg (1817), and Serampore in India (1817).