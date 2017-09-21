Armenian PM: Let's challenge ourselves

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan called on Armenians today to "unite over the inspiring idea of building a modern, efficient, logical and developing country, based on the best traditions of the Armenian history.”

Prime Minister Karapetyan said this during Armenia-Diaspora Sixth Pan-Armenian Forum.



“We should ask ourselves: why can't we do something that others can? Why don’t we challenge ourselves? We have all prerequisites to bring to live our common goal of having free, secure, just and smart Armenia,” he said.



According to Karen Karapetyan, many representatives from Armenian diaspora of 7-million people have supported their homeland since the independence.



“I am sure that many of them have already had some objective and subjective disappointments. So what do we do? Do we put the blame on each other? Do we focus on this all the time?



I am convinced that we have no right to get discouraged or disappointed and do nothing but blaming each other. This would be an unreasonable step to take, leaving no hope for the future. Of course, not everyone is guilty, but at least we can do everything possible to do the best for our country. We should change the way we think to pursue our goal of building the country that we all aspire to see, the country that is ready to build something new every single day, to develop and add to its highest value: human being,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.



Karen Karapetyan attached importance to “the idea of having a country with “gravitational force”, which will boost migration flows and resist the painful isolation from the community, so called “immigration from Diaspora.””



“We need to be realistic, honest and constructive. We have to get rid of illusions, assessing precisely and objectively the reality and all the expectations both in Armenia and Diaspora. We should be clear about our further steps, assessing our shortcomings and being positive about the future. We need to be bold and move forward together,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.