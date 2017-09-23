Armenia elected member of IAEA Board of Governors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has been elected a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The election took place at the 61st session of the IAEA General Conference on 21 September in Vienna.
The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference. It includes 35 out of 169 IAEA member states.
Armenia will serve on the Board for two years, starting from 25 September 2017.
