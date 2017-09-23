Armenia awards German MP for contribution to Genocide recognition

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded the Medal of Mkhitar Gosh to Co-chair of Alliance ‘90/The Greens political party, member of the German Bundestag Cem Ozdemir.

The corresponding presidential decree states that Cem Ozdemir is awarded for his notable contribution to global recogniztion of the Armenian Genocide.



In September 2016, Cem Ozdemir said in the interview to Mediamax that the Bundestag resolution on the Armenian Genocide cannot be overruled.



Cem Ozdemir is the author of the “Remembrance and Commemoration of the Genocide of Armenians and Other Christian Minorities 101 Years Ago” resolution. The Bundestag adopted it by a majority vote on June 2, 2016.