German Week kicks off in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will hold a series of events for the German Week, aimed to introduce the Armenian Public to the German language and the possibilities it opens.

Together with the Embassy of Switzerland and Armenian partners, the German-speaking institutions of Armenia offer a wide range of events: readings, film screenings, musical events, a football tournament, and club quizzes.



Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said that the interest towards German increased in Armenia in recent years, which is one of the main reasons the events have been organized.



According to the Ambassador, they want to “open the doors and show all the ways to learn German” with these multi-genre events.



Matthias Kiesler also informed that they intend to open a Goethe Institute in Armenia until the end of 2017. The institute’s areas of focus will be culture and language.



“The Armenian Government is also very keen to see the institute open in Armenia,” he said.



Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser noted they will hold readings in Gyumri and Yerevan. They prepared a surprise for the guests: writer Hansjörg Schertenleib will read one of his novels for them.