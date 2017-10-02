Newly-constructed Bavra border crossing point opened

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the opening ceremony of newly-constructed Bavra border crossing point on October 1.
Modernization of Armenian Northern customs gates has been completed with the opening this new crossing point. After modernization of Bagratashen and Gogavan border crossing points, it has been the third modern structure put into operation recently, Armenian presidential press service reports.
Construction of Bavra border crossing point was financed by the European Union and European Investment Bank and implemented by United Nations Development Programme. The total budget for Modernization of the Bagratashen, Bavra and Gogavan Border Crossing Points (MBBG) made EUR 54,43m.
