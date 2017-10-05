Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in September

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in September, 2017.



The September review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan: 2215 mentions;



2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 916 mentions;



3. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan: 791 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 181 mentions;



2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 166 mentions;



3. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 165 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



Photo: Topics