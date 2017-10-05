Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in September

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in September, 2017.
The September review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan: 2215 mentions;
2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 916 mentions;
3. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan: 791 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 181 mentions;
2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 166 mentions;
3. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 165 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
Photo: Topics
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for September 2017 are displayed in the chart below.
Photo: Topics
Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.
