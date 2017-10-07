Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Putin on 65th birthday

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the 65th birthday.

President Sargsyan also sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin, which particularly reads:



“I wish to thank you for your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, brotherhood and mutual assistance of our peoples. Through consistent efforts, we have managed to complement the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives and projects, which undoubtedly meet the fundamental interests of our peoples and promote stability and security in the South Caucasus.



I am confident that the active political dialogue will continue to bring about constructive cooperation between our countries both in the bilateral format and on the margins of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other international organizations.”