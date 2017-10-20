U.S. Ambassador welcomes reforms in Armenian customs system

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills and USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser discussed today the cooperation in fight against corruption.

Karen Karapetyan attached special importance to U.S. aid for the Armenian government, reflected both in activities of Anti-Corruption Council of Armenia and implementation of reforms in various directions.



Richard Mills welcomed the efforts of Armenian PM in the fight against corruption and improvement of business environment, which contributed to American investors’ rising interest in Armenia.



U.S. Ambassador mentioned the positive feedback that he received from Armenia-based American companies over the past 8-10 months, especially on the reforms, implemented in customs sector.



Richard Mills reaffirmed U.S. readiness to continue supporting the Armenian government in fight against corruption. U.S. currently discusses redirection of means and ways of efficient support in this field.