Armenia to facilitate visa regime for Indian citizens

Yerevan /Mediamax/.The Armenian government made a decision today at the session on facilitation of visa regime for Indian citizens.

In particular, previously Indian citizens could only apply to Embassy of Armenia to India or use consular service to enter Armenia only upon invitation, while this new decision will allow them to visit Armenia without an invitation, with the opportunity to get the visa at the border or via electronic system, upon their choice.



By approving this decision, the Armenian government anticipates to increase the number of Indian tourists visiting Armenia, as well as accelerate trade turnover and promote investments between the two countries.