Armenian-Russian Center provided with new equipment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan participated today in the ceremony of consigning the necessary equipment to Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center.

According to the agreement between Armenia and Russia, in 2017 the center was supposed to be provided with support equivalent to USD 16m, which includes rescue equipment and devices.



The first stage of the support delivered Solar-555 МК and Corvette 500 – FISH motorboats to Special Water Rescue Squad of Armenia.



8 ATVs have recently been tested at Humanitarian Response Center. Those vehicles are used for providing fast response and easy movement of rescuers and equipment in case of complex reliefs, marshes, snow-covered and almost impassable terrains.



The center will soon receive fire and rescue equipment.