Armenian MES and NATO to deepen cooperation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.

Armenian MES notes that the sides discussed the possibilities and new directions of deepening the cooperation between the Armenian MES and NATO within the frames of Armenian Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) with NATO.



The sides observed the possibility of activating the transboundary cooperation in the process of disaster resistance and response in the region, implemented under the auspices of NATO.



Minister Tonoyan stressed that MES team of rescuers is committed to active participation in exercises, led by NATO.



Rose Gottemoeller noted that NATO attaches special importance to civil preparedness and resistance component in case of human-made disasters. She expressed readiness to contribute to deepening of the cooperation between the Armenian MES and NATO.