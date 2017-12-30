Negotiators of new Armenia-EU agreement awarded

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan handed certificates of appreciation to the officials, who contributed to the negotiations on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between Armenia and the European Union.
President Sargsyan particularly awarded:
Head of Mission of Armenia to the European Union, Ambassador of Armenia to Belgium Tatul Margaryan;
Head of European Union Division at Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ara Margarian;
First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Garegin Melkonyan;
Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan;
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Garen Nazarian;
Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Vigen Kocharyan.
