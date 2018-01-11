Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in December

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in December 2017.



The December review of 128 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1931 mentions;



2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 1315 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 638 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 225 mentions;



2. Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan: 207 mentions;



3. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 204 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for December 2017 are displayed in the chart below.



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.