Armenian Catholicos receives presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Supreme Patriarch, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has received the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Armen Sarkissian, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Karekin II stressed he was “happy to host the child of the Armenian Church, who has demonstrated a patriotic heart, dedicated to the church, through the years of public service”.



The Catholicos also expressed his hope that Armen Sarkissian would accept the RPA’s proposal and use his experience and skills in state governance as well as his relations with Diaspora to serve the motherland.



Touching on the opportunity and the mission of being the fourth president of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian highlighted that his service would differ from the terms of previous heads of states, since it would pass in new conditions, have new meaning, and form a new culture.